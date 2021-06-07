Teen charged with second-degree murder in Stoney Nakoda First Nation man’s death

Send this page to someone via email

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 19-year-old from the Stoney Nakoda First Nation.

Just before 10 p.m. on June 2, Cochrane RCMP were called to a stabbing on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation, which is located west of Calgary.

RCMP provided first aid to a 19-year-old man who was found with serious injuries. EMS crews arrived on scene and despite efforts to resuscitate the man, he was pronounced dead.

The Alberta RCMP major crimes unit have since taken over the investigation, with the assistance of both Cochrane and Stoney Nakoda RCMP members.

An autopsy was done on June 4, which revealed the manner of the man’s death to be homicide. The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Nathaniel Jake Beaver of the Stoney Nakoda First Nation.

Police said the incident is believed to be isolated.

On June 5, a 16-year-old youth was arrested. He is charged with second-degree murder. The teen’s name will not be released in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The teen was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Cochrane Provincial Youth Court on Tuesday.