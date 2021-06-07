SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Kingston health unit reports no new COVID-19 cases for 3rd day in a row

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 7, 2021 2:37 pm
KFL&A Public Health has not added a new COVID-19 case to its daily count since Friday. The region's active cases now stand at 15. View image in full screen
KFL&A Public Health has not added a new COVID-19 case to its daily count since Friday. The region's active cases now stand at 15. Kraig Krause / Global News

KFL&A Public Health is reporting zero new daily COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row.

As of Monday, there are were four resolved cases, bringing active cases to 15.

Read more: Ontario set to enter provincewide COVID-19 reopening plan on June 11

Kingston’s case counts dropped dramatically at the end of May and have remained low over the last two weeks.

There are still three people in hospital with COVID-19, all being treated in local intensive care units.

There is currently only one active outbreak at an unidentified manufacturing or industrial facility. The outbreak was declared June 3 and has four active cases associated with it.

More than 68 per cent of the region’s adult population has received a first COVID-19 vaccine dose, while nearly seven per cent of adults have received their second dose.

This comes the same day as Ontario’s daily case count drop down into the 600s, its lowest daily case count in eight months.

 

