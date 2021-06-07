Kingston health unit reports no new COVID-19 cases for 3rd day in a row

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health is reporting zero new daily COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row.

As of Monday, there are were four resolved cases, bringing active cases to 15.

Kingston’s case counts dropped dramatically at the end of May and have remained low over the last two weeks.

There are still three people in hospital with COVID-19, all being treated in local intensive care units.

There is currently only one active outbreak at an unidentified manufacturing or industrial facility. The outbreak was declared June 3 and has four active cases associated with it.

1:43 Dr. Kieran Moore looks forward to new role Dr. Kieran Moore looks forward to new role

More than 68 per cent of the region’s adult population has received a first COVID-19 vaccine dose, while nearly seven per cent of adults have received their second dose.

Story continues below advertisement

This comes the same day as Ontario’s daily case count drop down into the 600s, its lowest daily case count in eight months.