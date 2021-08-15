Canada election: Thunder Bay–Superior North

Send this page to someone via email

The riding of Thunder Bay–Superior North is located in northern Ontario and encompasses most of the Territorial District of Thunder Bay. It includes a portion of Lake Superior, Lake Nipigon and borders with the U.S.

Liberal incumbent Patty Hajdu was first elected as the riding’s MP in 2015, before she was reelected again in 2019 when she won almost 43 per cent of the vote.

In 2015, she beat out Bruce Hyer, who held the seat as an NDP MP since 2008. In 2015 and 2019, Hyer ran for the seat again as a Green Party candidate. He came in fourth both times.

In addition to being MP of the Thunder Bay–Superior North riding, Hajdu is Canada’s health minister. She was previously the minister of employment, workforce development and labour, as well as the federal status of women minister.

Thunder Bay–Superior North is home to 82,651 residents, 66,579 of whom are registered voters.

Candidates

Liberal: Patty Hajdu (incumbent)

NDP:

Conservative:

Green: