Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Canada election: Thunder Bay–Superior North

By Jessica Maxwell Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:36 pm
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Thunder Bay-Superior North . View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Thunder Bay-Superior North . Elections Canada

The riding of Thunder Bay–Superior North is located in northern Ontario and encompasses most of the Territorial District of Thunder Bay. It includes a portion of Lake Superior, Lake Nipigon and borders with the U.S.

Liberal incumbent Patty Hajdu was first elected as the riding’s MP in 2015, before she was reelected again in 2019 when she won almost 43 per cent of the vote.

In 2015, she beat out Bruce Hyer, who held the seat as an NDP MP since 2008. In 2015 and 2019, Hyer ran for the seat again as a Green Party candidate. He came in fourth both times.

In addition to being MP of the Thunder Bay–Superior North riding, Hajdu is Canada’s health minister. She was previously the minister of employment, workforce development and labour, as well as the federal status of women minister.

Thunder Bay–Superior North is home to 82,651 residents, 66,579 of whom are registered voters.

Candidates

Liberal: Patty Hajdu (incumbent)

NDP: 

Conservative:

Green:

