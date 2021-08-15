Canada election: Timmins–James Bay

Send this page to someone via email

The riding of Timmins–James Bay is located in northern Ontario and encompasses part of the District of Kenora, most of the Territorial District of Cochrane and part of the Territorial District of Timiskaming. It borders on a portion of James Bay, Hudson Bay and Quebec.

The NDP’s Charlie Angus has kept the seat consecutively since 2004. He won the 2019 election with 40.5 per cent of the vote. Conservative candidate Kraymr Grenke came in second with 9,907 votes, while Liberal Michelle Boileau placed a close third with 9,443 votes.

In addition to his role as MP, Angus served as the NDP critic for ethics, the Federal Economic Development Initiative for Northern Ontario, Indigenous youth, and income inequality and affordability prior to the 2021 election. He was also the deputy critic for labour.

The Timmins–James Bay riding has a population of 83,257, according to the most recent census. Roughly 21 per cent of the riding’s population identifies as having North American Indigenous origins.

Candidates

NDP: Charlie Angus (incumbent)

