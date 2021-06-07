Syncrude employee killed while operating equipment at Aurora site in northern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation is underway following the death of an employee at a northern Alberta oilsands site on Sunday.

Syncrude spokesperson Will Gibson said an employee was killed while operating equipment at the company’s Aurora oilsands site just north of Fort McMurray.

Syncrude emergency crews responded to the incident at about 5 p.m. Sunday.

“Unfortunately, the employee was fatally injured despite their efforts. No other workers were injured in this incident,” Gibson said in a statement Monday morning.

“This is devastating news for all of us at Syncrude. The safety and well-being of our employees and contractors is our top priority. Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this difficult time.”

Story continues below advertisement

Gibson said the employee’s family has been notified and the company will not release any further information about the person who died.

Gibson said Syncrude is working with the RCMP and Alberta Occupational Health and Safety. The company has also began its own investigation into the incident.

A spokesperson with Alberta Occupational Health and Safety said it was notified of the fatal incident on Sunday. Natasha McKenzie said OHS is investigating, but added no further information will be released to protect the integrity of the investigation.