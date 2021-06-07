Menu

Canada

Syncrude employee killed while operating equipment at Aurora site in northern Alberta

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted June 7, 2021 12:08 pm
A heavy hauler truck drives through the Syncrude Canada Ltd. Aurora North mine in this aerial photograph taken above the Athabasca oil sands near Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018.
A heavy hauler truck drives through the Syncrude Canada Ltd. Aurora North mine in this aerial photograph taken above the Athabasca oil sands near Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. Ben Nelms/Bloomberg via Getty Images

An investigation is underway following the death of an employee at a northern Alberta oilsands site on Sunday.

Syncrude spokesperson Will Gibson said an employee was killed while operating equipment at the company’s Aurora oilsands site just north of Fort McMurray.

Syncrude emergency crews responded to the incident at about 5 p.m. Sunday.

“Unfortunately, the employee was fatally injured despite their efforts. No other workers were injured in this incident,” Gibson said in a statement Monday morning.

Read more: Syncrude investigates contract worker’s death at Aurora site

“This is devastating news for all of us at Syncrude. The safety and well-being of our employees and contractors is our top priority. Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this difficult time.”

Gibson said the employee’s family has been notified and the company will not release any further information about the person who died.

Read more: ‘We didn’t have Gavin anymore’: The aftermath of a workplace injury

Gibson said Syncrude is working with the RCMP and Alberta Occupational Health and Safety. The company has also began its own investigation into the incident.

A spokesperson with Alberta Occupational Health and Safety said it was notified of the fatal incident on Sunday. Natasha McKenzie said OHS is investigating, but added no further information will be released to protect the integrity of the investigation.

