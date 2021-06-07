Woman airlifted following 3-vehicle collision on Parkhill Road in Peterborough

A Peterborough woman was airlifted to a Toronto hospital following a three-vehicle collision on Saturday night.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8:55 p.m., officers responded to a collision at the intersection of Parkhill Road and George Street involving two cars and a pickup truck.
Police say a 27-year-old woman was transported via air ambulance to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries.
A spokesperson with Ornge air ambulance says the patient was transported to St. Michael’s Hospital.
The intersection was closed for several hours while police investigated.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police said Monday morning.
