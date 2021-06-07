Woman airlifted following 3-vehicle collision on Parkhill Road in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough woman was airlifted to a Toronto hospital following a three-vehicle collision on Saturday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8:55 p.m., officers responded to a collision at the intersection of Parkhill Road and George Street involving two cars and a pickup truck.

Police say a 27-year-old woman was transported via air ambulance to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries.

A spokesperson with Ornge air ambulance says the patient was transported to St. Michael’s Hospital.

TRAFFIC: Emergency crews are on scene of a serious multi-vehicle collision on Parkhill Road in the area of George and Water Streets. The area is expected to be closed for several hours. Avoid the area #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/njo6wpXOWp — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) June 6, 2021

The intersection was closed for several hours while police investigated.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police said Monday morning.