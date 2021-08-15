SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada election: Moose Jaw—Lake Centre—Lanigan

By sahussein Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:41 pm
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Moose Jaw-Lake Centre-Lanigan. View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Moose Jaw-Lake Centre-Lanigan. ELECTIONS CANADA

The southern portion of the mostly rural riding of Moose Jaw—Lake Centre—Lanigan includes the city of Moose Jaw and towns of Briercrest and Avonlea. The riding’s southern boundary matches the border of the RMs of Terrell, Elmsthorpe and Caledonia.

Heading north, the riding’s western boundary generally follows the Thompson Arm and Southern Saskatchewan River systems. The northern boundary runs along Highway 5, east of Saskatoon, and east to Highway 6 heading south of Regina.

Other communities included in the riding are Lumsden, Outlook, Dundurn, Meacham, Leroy and Earl Grey.

This riding was created in 2012 following a redrawing of electoral boundaries that saw purely urban ridings added to Regina and Saskatoon. It includes land previously part of five different ridings.

Like much of rural Saskatchewan, this riding is seen as a Conservative stronghold. Incumbent Tom Lukiwski won the 2015 election — the first one where the riding was represented in the House of Commons — securing 55.5 per cent of the votes.

Prior to the creation of Moose Jaw—Lake Centre—Lanigan, Lukiwski served as the Conservative MP for Regina—Lumsden-Lake Centre, one of the five former ridings included in Moose Jaw—Lake Centre—Lanigan.

Lukiwski was re-elected in the 2019 election.

Candidates

Conservative: Tom Lukiwski (incumbent)

