Canada

Nunavut to ease travel restrictions for those fully vaccinated

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 7, 2021 11:34 am
The Nunavut flag and the Canadian flag are seen Saturday, April 25, 2015 in Iqaluit, Nunavut. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson. View image in full screen
The Nunavut flag and the Canadian flag are seen Saturday, April 25, 2015 in Iqaluit, Nunavut. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Travellers who have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine will soon be exempt from a 14-day stay in Nunavut’s government-run isolation hotels.

Fully vaccinated travellers will be free to travel in and out of the territory without isolating and without a COVID-19 test starting June 14.

Read more: Researchers look at vaccine hesitancy among Indigenous Canadians

Since March of 2020, Nunavut has required all travellers to isolate in a hotel in southern Canada before flying into the territory.

Nunavut’s chief public health officer, Dr. Michael Patterson, says current evidence shows fully vaccinated people are less likely to acquire and transmit the virus.

Click to play video: '75% of adults in Indigenous communities have received 1st COVID-19 vaccine dose: Miller' 75% of adults in Indigenous communities have received 1st COVID-19 vaccine dose: Miller
75% of adults in Indigenous communities have received 1st COVID-19 vaccine dose: Miller – May 26, 2021

Travellers need to apply for an isolation exemption through the Nunavut government and provide proof of vaccination.

Patterson says vaccinated adults with children who aren’t vaccinated will still need to complete 14 days of isolation.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
