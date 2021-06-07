Victoria Street in Kitchener closed after toddler struck by vehicle

Waterloo Regional Police say Victoria Street South is closed between Paulander Drive and Lawrence Avenue after a two-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle.
They say he has been transported to an out-of-region hospital with life-threatening injuries.
They are asking people to avoid the area.
Police made the announcement on Twitter at around 9 a.m.
They have not released further details about the incident.
More to follow.
