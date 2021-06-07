Victoria Street in Kitchener closed after toddler struck by vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say Victoria Street South is closed between Paulander Drive and Lawrence Avenue after a two-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle.

They say he has been transported to an out-of-region hospital with life-threatening injuries.

They are asking people to avoid the area.

Police made the announcement on Twitter at around 9 a.m.

They have not released further details about the incident.

More to follow.

UPDATE: The following roads will be closed: Victoria Street South and Paulander Drive and Victoria Street South and Lawrence Avenue. https://t.co/z19HNIhQgm — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) June 7, 2021

