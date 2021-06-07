Menu

Crime

Victoria Street in Kitchener closed after toddler struck by vehicle

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 7, 2021 10:07 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police say Victoria Street South is closed between Paulander Drive and Lawrence Avenue after a young child was struck by a vehicle. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say Victoria Street South is closed between Paulander Drive and Lawrence Avenue after a two-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle.

They say he has been transported to an out-of-region hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Punishments coming fast and furious for those ignoring COVID-19 rules in Waterloo Region

They are asking people to avoid the area.

Police made the announcement on Twitter at around 9 a.m.

Trending Stories

They have not released further details about the incident.

More to follow.

