Crime

Orillia woman arrested after Guelph police find loaded gun, $15K cash

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted June 7, 2021 9:59 am
Guelph police seized a loaded handgun and $15,000 in cash on Saturday night. View image in full screen
Guelph police seized a loaded handgun and $15,000 in cash on Saturday night. Guelph police

Guelph police say an Orillia woman is facing a long list of charges after officers found a loaded handgun and $15,000 cash in the city’s north end on Saturday night.

Officers in the area of Victoria Road and Brant Street spotted a rental vehicle stopped in front of a home at around 7:45 p.m.

Read more: Guelph police arrest alleged drug dealer connected with March investigation

“Officers know the occupants of the residence to be involved in the drug subculture,” police said in a news release.

After it left the address, police pulled over the vehicle to speak with the driver and allegedly spotted a glass pipe containing a substance believed to methamphetamine.

Police said while searching the vehicle, officers found a loaded 40-calibre handgun and about $15,000 cash inside of a purse.

Read more: 4 injured, 2 pepper-sprayed as suspected impaired driver arrested in downtown Guelph

A 29-year-old woman has been charged with 10 offences related to drugs and weapons.

She has been held in custody, pending a bail hearing.

