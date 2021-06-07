Orillia woman arrested after Guelph police find loaded gun, $15K cash

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say an Orillia woman is facing a long list of charges after officers found a loaded handgun and $15,000 cash in the city’s north end on Saturday night.

Officers in the area of Victoria Road and Brant Street spotted a rental vehicle stopped in front of a home at around 7:45 p.m.

“Officers know the occupants of the residence to be involved in the drug subculture,” police said in a news release.

After it left the address, police pulled over the vehicle to speak with the driver and allegedly spotted a glass pipe containing a substance believed to methamphetamine.

Police said while searching the vehicle, officers found a loaded 40-calibre handgun and about $15,000 cash inside of a purse.

A 29-year-old woman has been charged with 10 offences related to drugs and weapons.

She has been held in custody, pending a bail hearing.

