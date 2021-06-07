Menu

Video link
Headline link
Traffic

North Frontenac OPP investigate collision that left 22-year-old dead

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 7, 2021 8:45 am
OPP say a 22-year-old driver died, while another 22-year-old passenger needed to be airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a North Frontenac crash. View image in full screen
OPP say a 22-year-old driver died, while another 22-year-old passenger needed to be airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a North Frontenac crash. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

OPP are investigating a fatal collision in North Frontenac.

According to police, a vehicle crashed into a ditch Friday at 5:30 p.m. on County Road 509 east of Canonto Road.

The driver, 22-year-old Zander Conlin, died at the scene, OPP say.

OPP investigate Highway 400 ramp crash involving stolen vehicle

Another 22-year-old in the vehicle was airlifted by Ornge ambulance to Ottawa in serious condition.

OPP say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The road was closed while reconstructionists and investigators processed the scene.

