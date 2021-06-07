North Frontenac OPP investigate collision that left 22-year-old dead

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are investigating a fatal collision in North Frontenac.

According to police, a vehicle crashed into a ditch Friday at 5:30 p.m. on County Road 509 east of Canonto Road.

The driver, 22-year-old Zander Conlin, died at the scene, OPP say.

Another 22-year-old in the vehicle was airlifted by Ornge ambulance to Ottawa in serious condition.

OPP say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The road was closed while reconstructionists and investigators processed the scene.

