Canada

Canada to get 2.4M Pfizer vaccine doses this week, but nothing from Moderna

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 7, 2021 8:06 am
Click to play video: 'Canada to receive 2M doses a week of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine until end of August: Trudeau' Canada to receive 2M doses a week of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine until end of August: Trudeau
WATCH: Canada to receive 2M doses a week of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine until end of August, says Trudeau

Canada is scheduled to receive 2.4 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine this week as more Canadians get their first and second jabs.

Those shots are the only expected shipments in what should be a comparatively quiet week of vaccine deliveries.

Moderna shipped 500,000 doses last week, with another 1.5 million shots due to arrive next week.

Read more: Canada wants Moderna doses from U.S. to make up for delivery delays

Ottawa is also expecting another one million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine by the end of June, though a detailed delivery schedule has not been confirmed.

The fate of more than 300,000 shots from Johnson and Johnson that were first delivered in April remains unclear as Health Canada continues reviewing their safety following concerns about possible tainting at a Baltimore production facility.

Read more: Canada to see 2M Pfizer shots weekly in August, Trudeau says

The federal government says more than 60 per cent of Canadians have received at least one dose, and the number fully immunized with two shots is rising.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
