Calgary Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra launches re-election campaign

Calgary Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra officially launched his re-election campaign for Ward 9 on Sunday.

Carra said he was planning to step away after three terms, but the pandemic changed his mind.

“We could go in one of two directions, and we need veteran strength on the roster,” he said.

“I promised my wife I was going to leave this crazy job, and I was elected in an age of politics and full sentences. Now we’re all enduring an age of the politics of anger, fear and division. As comforting as it would be to step away, I can’t step away right now. What I hope is that we get through this, back into an age of democracy and dialogue and mutual respect and hope for the future.”

After 11 years, Carra said he still has things to work on, like flood mitigation, the Green Line LRT and an emergency response system that is sensitive to mental health issues.

“It’s fabulous to get new ideas, fresh blood, fresh perspectives on our city council, but it’s also important to have that continuity. This is going to be one of the most important elections, I think, in Calgary’s history,” he said.

“I’m committed to the ideas of an equitable and just city, a city committed to climate action and long-term sustainability, and also a city that doubles down on democracy and dialogue.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I'm committed to the ideas of an equitable and just city, a city committed to climate action and long-term sustainability, and also a city that doubles down on democracy and dialogue."

There are currently eight candidates vying for the council seat in Ward 9.

The general election is on Oct. 18.