Canada election: Thornhill

Send this page to someone via email

The Thornhill riding consists of most of the Thornhill community, containing parts of the city of Vaughan and the city of Markham in the Greater Toronto Area’s York Region. It is bordered by Steeles Avenue to the south, Bayview Avenue and Bathurst Street to the east, Rutherford Road to the north and Highway 400 to the west.

Conservative incumbent Peter Kent has represented Thornhill since 2008. In 2019, he was re-elected with nearly 55 per cent of the vote, followed by Liberal candidate Gary Gladstone, who garnered 18,946 votes, and the NDP’s Sara Petrucci, who won 3,469 votes.

Prior to 2008, the riding had voted Liberal since its inception in 1997.

The Thornhill riding has a population of 112,719 and a land area of 62.9 square kilometres, according to the most recent census.

Candidates

Conservative: Peter Kent (incumbent)

Liberal:

NDP:

Green:

PPC:

Advertisement