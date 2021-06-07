Menu

Health

1 person sent to Saint John hospital after crash near Reversing Falls

By Tim Roszell Global News
Posted June 7, 2021 8:25 am
A vehicle crashed through a fence and rolled down an embankment near Reversing Falls in Saint John on June 6, 2021. One occupant was taken to hospital. View image in full screen
A vehicle crashed through a fence and rolled down an embankment near Reversing Falls in Saint John on June 6, 2021. One occupant was taken to hospital. Tim Roszell/Global News

One person was sent to hospital early Sunday after a car went over an embankment near Reversing Falls.

Emergency crews were called to Fallsview Park at 2:46 a.m. and found a vehicle that had crashed through a fence and rolled down an embankment.

Acting Saint John Fire Platoon Chief Patrick Thebeau said the car did not enter the water because it was low tide.

He said three of the four occupants of the car were able to escape unharmed, but the fourth needed to be pulled up from the site using a rope rescue. That person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening lower-body injuries.

Saint John Police are investigating the crash.

