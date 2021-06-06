Assault charges laid after man reportedly assaulted mother in car: Chatham, Ont. police

Send this page to someone via email

Chatham-Kent, Ont., police say a man is facing assault charges after his mother and another person were reportedly assaulted.

In a release from Sunday, police said a man became upset with his mother and reportedly started to assault her while driving.

“He continued to drive erratically and eventually pulled over,” the release read.

Police say the man then got out of the car and reportedly assaulted someone trying to help with the situation.

The man was arrested. He’s set to appear in court on July 14.

