COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports 3 new deaths, 99 new cases

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted June 5, 2021 4:31 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: SHA long-term care home in North Battleford, Sask. under suspected outbreak' COVID-19: SHA long-term care home in North Battleford, Sask. under suspected outbreak
One of the Saskatchewan Health Authority’s (SHA) long-term care facilities is currently under a suspected outbreak after a resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

Health officials in Saskatchewan reported three new COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and 99 new cases.

Read more: What’s driving COVID-19 workplace transmission in the third wave

Two of the deaths were reported in the north west zone and were residents in the 80 and over age category.

One resident in their 60s from the Saskatoon zone has also died.

Read more: Business community reacts to prospect of lifting Saskatchewan’s mask mandate

The south central zone reported the most new COVID-19 cases on Saturday with 18, followed by Saskatoon with 16 new cases.

Since the province’s last update on Friday, a total of 98 COVID-19 patients are receiving care in hospital. Of those patients, 19 are receiving intensive care.

Click to play video: 'How newcomers to Saskatchewan are accessing COVID-19 vaccines' How newcomers to Saskatchewan are accessing COVID-19 vaccines
How newcomers to Saskatchewan are accessing COVID-19 vaccines

The seven-day average of new cases is 117 or 9.6 per 100,000.

As of Friday, 11,216 variants of concern have been identified by screening in Saskatchewan. New lineage results were reported for 108 variants of concern on Saturday.
Of the 5,987 VOCs with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 5,753 are B.1.1.1.7 (UK), 187 are P.1 (Brazilian), 37 are B.1.617 (Indian) and 10 are B.1.351 (SA).

Health care workers across Saskatchewan have administered 16,667 doses of COVID-19 vaccine across the province since the government’s last update on Friday.

Read more: 2nd dose of AstraZeneca available at Regina drive-thru as of Sunday

Currently, 64 per cent of residents 12 and over have their first COVID-19 dose.

