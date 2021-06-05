COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports 3 new deaths, 99 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials in Saskatchewan reported three new COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and 99 new cases.

Two of the deaths were reported in the north west zone and were residents in the 80 and over age category.

One resident in their 60s from the Saskatoon zone has also died.

The south central zone reported the most new COVID-19 cases on Saturday with 18, followed by Saskatoon with 16 new cases.

Since the province’s last update on Friday, a total of 98 COVID-19 patients are receiving care in hospital. Of those patients, 19 are receiving intensive care.

The seven-day average of new cases is 117 or 9.6 per 100,000.

As of Friday, 11,216 variants of concern have been identified by screening in Saskatchewan. New lineage results were reported for 108 variants of concern on Saturday.

Of the 5,987 VOCs with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 5,753 are B.1.1.1.7 (UK), 187 are P.1 (Brazilian), 37 are B.1.617 (Indian) and 10 are B.1.351 (SA).

Health care workers across Saskatchewan have administered 16,667 doses of COVID-19 vaccine across the province since the government’s last update on Friday.

Currently, 64 per cent of residents 12 and over have their first COVID-19 dose.

