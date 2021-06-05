SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Nova Scotia reports 18 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted June 5, 2021 12:28 pm
Nova Scotia reports 18 new COVID-19 cases Saturday - image View image in full screen
The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 and 45 recoveries on Saturday.

There are 13 new cases in Central Zone. Twelve of the cases are close contacts of previously reported cases and one is under investigation.

Four cases are in Eastern Zone. Two of the cases are close contacts of previously reported cases and two are related to travel.

There is one new case in Western Zone and it is a close contact of a previously reported case.

As of Saturday, Nova Scotia said it has 224 active cases of COVID-19. There are 20 people in the hospital, including six in ICU.

On June 4, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 4,065 tests.

Since April 1, there have been 3,909 positive COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths.

There are 3,663 resolved cases.

