Canada

Saskatoon judge appoints administrator to handle Prairie Heights condo affairs

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted June 4, 2021 7:29 pm
Justice Richard Elson says for all intents and purposes, the Prairie Heights condominium corporation and its board have ceased to exist. View image in full screen
Justice Richard Elson says for all intents and purposes, the Prairie Heights condominium corporation and its board have ceased to exist. Slavo Kutas / Global News

A judge has appointed an administrator to handle the affairs of Prairie Heights condo in Saskatoon.

On May 6, Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) said it was forced to close the “unsafe” high-rise building following months of action to improve living conditions at 1416 20th St. West.

Read more: Prairie Heights condo board issued $58K invoice by SFD for safety repairs

According to the fire department, a recent inspection of the mostly vacant 44-unit building revealed water leaking and collecting in the elevator shaft.

SFD also said the property owners collectively owe nearly $58,000 for necessary life-safety repairs completed by various companies.

“The building is a condominium divided into several individual owners and currently has no organization like a condominium board actively working on their behalf,” read an SFD statement on May 6.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Fire Department closes Prairie Heights condo building' Saskatoon Fire Department closes Prairie Heights condo building
Saskatoon Fire Department closes Prairie Heights condo building – May 7, 2021

In his ruling, Justice Richard Elson said for all intents and purposes, the Prairie Heights condominium corporation and its board have ceased to exist.

Now, administrator Clayton Barry will have the right to take action, including levying condo fees against owners.

Barry’s initial term will last six months and he will be required to report steps taken to administer and reactivate the condo corporation.

