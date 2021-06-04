Menu

Canada

Pair charged after London, Ont., police seized $11,000 of drugs, replica guns

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted June 4, 2021 5:47 pm
Officials say the drugs were valued around $11,070. View image in full screen
Officials say the drugs were valued around $11,070. London police

London, Ont., police say two people have been charged after a drug bust.

Police say residences on Cambridge Street and Springbank Drive were searched on Thursday.

They seized two replica guns, 80 grams of cocaine, 25 grams of methamphetamine, five grams of crack cocaine, two hydromorphone pills and less than a gram of fentanyl.

Officials say the drugs were valued around $11,070.

Read more: London, Ont., police seize more than $83K in drugs during traffic stop

Two 35-year-olds, one from London and one from Tillsonburg, are facing drug-related charges.

The person from Tillsonburg was due in court on Friday while the person from London is set to appear in court on August 27.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

