Movie theatres brace for a shortened summer season

As the summer movie lineup heats up movie-goers in Ontario won’t be able to see summer blockbusters on the big screen for several more weeks.

Part of Ontario’s phased reopening plan will see movie theatres unable to able to open for business until Phase 3 begins in late July at the earliest.

“We don’t understand why we have to be relegated to the last to open,” Movie Theatre Association of Canada Executive Director, Nuria Bronfman said. “When we are a very very safe environment. Again, there has been no transmission in a movie theatre, not only in Canada but around the world.”

According to the movie theatres association of Canada, revenues are down about 96 per cent during the pandemic.

In a sector where curbside pickup isn’t exactly an option — it could have devastating effects.

“So many of these independent theatres, their runway is coming to an end where they can survive,” Bronfman said. “So the fear is that a lot of these independent theatres will close permanently.”

But it’s not all doom-and-gloom. The CEOs of Landmark and Cineplex say that their locations in Kingston are safe, and will reopen once the provincial framework permits.

“No there’s no danger of that theatre closing,” Landmark Cinemas CEO, Bill Walker said of the Kingston location. “We’re committed and we’re going to be there. We have a great recliner experience, lots of personal space. We’ve modernized and invested in the facility in the last couple of years and we’re going to be there for the long-term.”

“We have had our theatres in other provinces open and are doing extremely well and we want to see a similar movement in Ontario,” Cineplex CEO Ellis Jacob added.

As for the screening room, Kingston’s independent theatre — they’re also feeling the financial crunch — but are optimistic that they will still be ready to open once the curtain on ‘Phase 3’ is lifted.

“It feels like there’s light at the end of the tunnel,” Wendy Huot of the Screening Room said. “With government programs and support, like the wage subsidy and the rent subsidy and the money from the Provincial government it’s allowing us to tread water.”

And starting this weekend they will be offering curbside pick-up for movie theatre snacks. Meaning they’ve found one way to generate income during their prolonged shutdown.