Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kelowna man facing impaired charge following crash-filled drive: Police

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 4, 2021 4:23 pm
Police say witnesses reported a black Pontiac car striking other vehicles and a lamp post before fleeing the area. View image in full screen
Police say witnesses reported a black Pontiac car striking other vehicles and a lamp post before fleeing the area. Global News

A Kelowna man is facing an impaired charge after an alleged crash-filled drive on Thursday evening.

Kelowna RCMP say they received numerous reports around 7:30 p.m., of a black Pontiac being driven erratically in the area of Poplar Point Drive.

Police say witnesses reported the car striking other vehicles and a lamppost before fleeing the area.

Read more: Man, woman facing assault charges following traffic stop, say West Kelowna RCMP

Patrolling officers located the Pontiac in the Sunset Drive area, adding the driver was also located at that time.

“While dealing with the driver, the officer noted signs and symptoms of alcohol impairment,” said RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

Trending Stories

Police said the man was taken to the detachment for breath testing, and that his samples were more than the legal limit.

Story continues below advertisement

They added the 50-year-old Kelowna man was released from custody for a future court appearance, and that their findings will be forwarded to the B.C. Prosecution Service for review and charge approval.

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Good Samaritan injured trying to help crash victim in B.C.' Edmonton Good Samaritan injured trying to help crash victim in B.C.
Edmonton Good Samaritan injured trying to help crash victim in B.C – May 25, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagKelowna tagOkanagan tagImpaired Driving tagcentral okanagan tagKelowna RCMP tagImpaired Driver tagimpaired charge tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers