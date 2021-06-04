Kelowna man facing impaired charge following crash-filled drive: Police

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna man is facing an impaired charge after an alleged crash-filled drive on Thursday evening.

Kelowna RCMP say they received numerous reports around 7:30 p.m., of a black Pontiac being driven erratically in the area of Poplar Point Drive.

Police say witnesses reported the car striking other vehicles and a lamppost before fleeing the area.

Patrolling officers located the Pontiac in the Sunset Drive area, adding the driver was also located at that time.

“While dealing with the driver, the officer noted signs and symptoms of alcohol impairment,” said RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

Police said the man was taken to the detachment for breath testing, and that his samples were more than the legal limit.

They added the 50-year-old Kelowna man was released from custody for a future court appearance, and that their findings will be forwarded to the B.C. Prosecution Service for review and charge approval.

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

