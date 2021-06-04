Menu

Canada

5 facing charges after RCMP raid cannabis dispensaries in Millbrook, N.S.

By Matthew Byard Global News
Posted June 4, 2021 2:19 pm
Nova Scotia RCMP said a large quantity of cannabis, cash, and cannabis products were seized. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia RCMP said a large quantity of cannabis, cash, and cannabis products were seized. Global News File

Five people are facing charges after three cannabis dispensaries were raided in Millbrook First Nation on Wednesday.

In a press release, Nova Scotia RCMP said a large quantity of cannabis, cash, and cannabis products were seized.

Police said the three dispensaries, as well as others, had already been given warnings to cease operations. The other dispensaries could also face charges if they don’t comply with the warnings.

“There was definitely more than the three … cannabis unlicensed storefronts that were given a warning,” said RCMP public information officer Cpl. Lisa Croteau in an interview Friday. “I know that there were other ones that were provided a summons, but I don’t know the outcome of that.”

Read more: Police raid 5 'unlicensed' cannabis sellers in Cole Harbour, N.S.

She said the raids came as a result of increased of community complaints.

“We get increased complaints in that area concerning the products being sold and the public nearby that frequents by young people which promoted the police action at these storefronts,” said Croteau. “So our goal is to have these unlicensed storefronts cease operation”.

As of noon Friday, the charges were yet to be formally laid in court. Police say that could take up to two weeks.

