Oakbank remains identified as missing Winnipegger Roy Ledoux

Manitoba RCMP have identified human remains found in a wooded area just east of Oakbank on Monday.

With the help of the Springfield Police Service and CP police — as the body was found near rail lines — the RCMP investigation and a forensic examination have confirmed the remains of missing Winnipegger Roy Robert Ledoux.

Ledoux, who was 48 at the time of his disappearance, was first reported missing in October of 2009.

Police said foul play is not suspected.

