Catholic Church needs to ‘take responsibility’ for residential schools, Trudeau says

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his disappointment in the Catholic Church on Friday for not acknowledging and apologizing for its role in Canada’s residential schools.

During the prime minister’s weekly vaccine press conference he said he’s “deeply disappointed” by the position the Catholic Church has taken “now and over the past many years.”

“We’re still seeing resistance from the Church, possibly from the Church in Canada,” he said.

“I think it’s going to be a really important moment to make it clear that we expect the Church to step up and take responsibility for its role in this and be there to help in the grieving and the healing, including with records, as necessary.”

Story continues below advertisement

4:33 Ministers rebuke calling mistreatment of Indigenous children ‘dark chapter in history,’ say it’s a ‘chapter that’s not complete’ Ministers rebuke calling mistreatment of Indigenous children ‘dark chapter in history,’ say it’s a ‘chapter that’s not complete’

“It’s something we are all still waiting for the Catholic Church to do,” he added.

Trudeau said that he asked the Pope in 2017 to consider apologizing for the Catholic Church’s role in residential schools. The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops said in 2018 that the Pope could not personally apologize for the schools.

The prime minister also recognized the need for stronger measures if the Catholic Church does not show the leadership that “quite frankly is supposed to be at the core of our faith — of forgiveness and responsibility, acknowledging truth.”

“Many Catholics like myself over the course of the past many days, [are] wondering why the a Catholic Church in Canada is silent, is not stepping up, is not showing the leadership.”

Story continues below advertisement

He said the government has tools available to compel the church to disclose documents, but he indicated he does not want to resort to taking the institution to court.

The Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation announced last week that ground-penetrating radar had located what are believed to be the unmarked graves of 215 children at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

The news has sparked national outrage and grief, and has led to mounting calls for the federal government and church to investigate more potential school burial sites.

Trudeau said it’s going to be important for Catholics across the country to reach out to bishops and cardinals on this issue.

More to come…

— With files from The Canadian Press