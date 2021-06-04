SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Airbnb extends global ban on parties through summer 2021 amid COVID-19

By Shreyasee Raj Reuters
Posted June 4, 2021 9:33 am
Click to play video: 'Airbnb announces pilot program prohibiting Canadians under 25 from booking entire homes' Airbnb announces pilot program prohibiting Canadians under 25 from booking entire homes
WATCH: Airbnb announces pilot program prohibiting Canadians under 25 from booking entire homes – Feb 5, 2020

Airbnb Inc said on Thursday it would extend a ban on parties in homes listed on its platform through at least the end of summer in an effort to halt the spread of coronavirus infections.

This comes as increasing vaccination rates and easing travel restrictions in parts of the world are expected to boost travel demand in the summer months.

Read more: COVID-19: 6 charged at Oro-Medonte, Ont., short-term rental property

In August of last year, the short-term home rental company placed a global ban on parties at its properties, which it said proved to be popular with its host community.

Trending Stories

“We will not tolerate behavior that disrupts neighborhoods or violates the trust of our Host community,” said Airbnb in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Airbnb hosts looking for long-term tenants' Airbnb hosts looking for long-term tenants
Airbnb hosts looking for long-term tenants – Jun 8, 2020

San Francisco-based Airbnb said the event-friendly search filter will remain inaccessible during this period and it expects to provide an update on the policy at the end of summer.

Also, guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb cannot book one night reservations for an entire home in the United States during July 4th weekend.

© 2021 Reuters
COVID tagAirbnb tagcovid canada tagCovid Third Wave tagcovid global tagAirbnb Experiences tagAirbnb parties tagAirbnb covid tagairbnb party rule tagairbnb rental rules tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers