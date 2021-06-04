Damage estimated at $100K after fire rips through Hamilton Apartment

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters are estimating damage to be around $100,000 after a blaze gutted a central Hamilton apartment.

Hamilton fire says a call about smoke coming from a 10th-floor apartment at Vanier Towers, 95 Hess St. S., came in just after 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Chief Dave Cunliffe said the multiple alarm fire was quickly brought under control after crews arrived.

Both the balcony and the interior of the suite sustained significant damage in the blaze.

Neighbouring balconies above were damaged by smoke and one unit below the apartment sustained water damage.

The occupant of the suite was able to evacuate and there were no reported injuries.

Crews are working at a multiple alarm structure fire at 95 Hess St S. The fire has been knocked down with extensive damage to the unit. Crews are overhauling and clearing heavy smoke from two floors. The tenant self evacuated with no injuries to firefighters or civilians. pic.twitter.com/n2IyuIvMd5 — Hamilton Fire Dept (@HamiltonFireDep) June 4, 2021

