Damage estimated at $100K after fire rips through Hamilton Apartment

Firefighters are estimating damage to be around $100,000 after a blaze gutted a central Hamilton apartment.
Hamilton fire says a call about smoke coming from a 10th-floor apartment at Vanier Towers, 95 Hess St. S., came in just after 8 p.m. on Thursday.
Chief Dave Cunliffe said the multiple alarm fire was quickly brought under control after crews arrived.
Both the balcony and the interior of the suite sustained significant damage in the blaze.
Neighbouring balconies above were damaged by smoke and one unit below the apartment sustained water damage.
The occupant of the suite was able to evacuate and there were no reported injuries.
Trending Stories
65-year-old-woman dies in Milton townhouse fire
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments