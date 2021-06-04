Menu

Canada

Damage estimated at $100K after fire rips through Hamilton Apartment

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 4, 2021 9:12 am
Five boats are damaged after a suspicious fire at Fifty Point marina early Friday. View image in full screen
Five boats are damaged after a suspicious fire at Fifty Point marina early Friday. Don Mitchell / Global News

Firefighters are estimating damage to be around $100,000 after a blaze gutted a central Hamilton apartment.

Hamilton fire says a call about smoke coming from a 10th-floor apartment at Vanier Towers, 95 Hess St. S., came in just after 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Chief Dave Cunliffe said the multiple alarm fire was quickly brought under control after crews arrived.

Read more: Woman dies after fire breaks out at Milton six-unit row house

Both the balcony and the interior of the suite sustained significant damage in the blaze.

Neighbouring balconies above were damaged by smoke and one unit below the apartment sustained water damage.

The occupant of the suite was able to evacuate and there were no reported injuries.

