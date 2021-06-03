Dr. Kieran Moore looks back on time as Kingston, Frontenac, and Lennox & Addington’s top doctor

Send this page to someone via email

As Dr. Kieran Moore’s time winds down as top doctor for Kingston, Frontenac, and Lennox & Addington, he says he’s looking forward to bringing the success he’s had locally to the provincial level.

“I intend on bringing that same enthusiasm and energy that we’ve had locally to the central office,” Dr. Kieran Moore said on a media call Thursday.

“I have a three-week transition period with Dr. Williams and I’m very much looking forward to partnering with him, learning from him, and then taking over the role June 27th.”

During Moore’s last media conference call on Thursday, he underlined how important it will be to build trust with the political leaders in Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

“A provincial government has to trust their chief medical officer of health on the advice that is being provided,” Moore said. “That it’s reliable, that it’s valid, and that they can make decisions on data that is robust and that will be my goal.”

Moore also took time to reflect on the past year and a half of working through the pandemic, and specifically his pride in helping to protect seniors living in the region’s long-term care facilities.

1:50 Ontario’s top doctor formally announces his retirement, names replacement Ontario’s top doctor formally announces his retirement, names replacement

“I am very proud of the work that they’ve done; that is the high for me,” Moore said. “If you look at the death rate across Ontario, we’ve had a remarkably low death rate and it’s from their dedication to those individuals.”

Moore says he hopes to take those successes to the provincial level now and focus on creating an office better prepared to deal with health emergencies like this one the next time.

Story continues below advertisement

For now, he’s just looking forward to beginning a three-week transition period before taking the provincial reins on June 27th.