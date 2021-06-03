St. Albert RCMP looking for missing 10-year-old boy

Send this page to someone via email

St. Albert RCMP are looking to the public for help locating a 10-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen since Thursday morning.

According to police, Logan Ord was last seen at 9 a.m. in the field of Sir Alexander Mackenzie Elementary School.

“Police are concerned for Logan’s safety due to his young age and no means of communication,” the news release said.

Police say Ord has short blonde hair and is four foot five. He weighs 90 pounds and wears glasses.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a grey hoodie and jeans.

Anyone with information about Ord’s whereabouts is asked to call the St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

