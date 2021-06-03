Suspect in Kelowna death charged with 2nd-degree murder

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna man apprehended by police earlier this week in connection with a suspicious death has been charged with second-degree murder.

According to Kelowna RCMP, the B.C. Prosecution Service approved the charge against Lorence Williams, 41, following an investigation into the weekend death of Thomas Chadwick.

Police say Chadwick’s body was found Sunday night, just after 10 p.m., at a residence along the 3400 block of Sexsmith Road in Kelowna.

The next day, RCMP released a photo of Williams, seeking public help in locating the wanted man.

Williams was tracked down and arrested the next day.

Police have not said how Chadwick died, but did say the two men knew each other.

Story continues below advertisement

Williams is expected to be back in court for a bail hearing on June 8.