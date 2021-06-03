Menu

Crime

Suspect in Kelowna death charged with 2nd-degree murder

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 3, 2021 3:43 pm
Police say the murder charge against Lorence Williams, above, was approved following an investigation into the death of Thomas Chadwick. View image in full screen
Police say the murder charge against Lorence Williams, above, was approved following an investigation into the death of Thomas Chadwick. Kelowna RCMP

A Kelowna man apprehended by police earlier this week in connection with a suspicious death has been charged with second-degree murder.

According to Kelowna RCMP, the B.C. Prosecution Service approved the charge against Lorence Williams, 41, following an investigation into the weekend death of Thomas Chadwick.

Police say Chadwick’s body was found Sunday night, just after 10 p.m., at a residence along the 3400 block of Sexsmith Road in Kelowna.

Read more: RCMP serious crime unit searches for suspect in Kelowna ‘suspicious death’

The next day, RCMP released a photo of Williams, seeking public help in locating the wanted man.

Williams was tracked down and arrested the next day.

Police have not said how Chadwick died, but did say the two men knew each other.

Williams is expected to be back in court for a bail hearing on June 8.

