Rabies positive bat found in Martensville, first found in location since 2011: animal expert

A bat testing positive for rabies was recently discovered in the city of Martensville.

This is the first positive rabid bat in the province since 2020.

Ministry of Agriculture chief veterinary officer Stephanie Smith confirms through the rabies response program and testing the rabies case.

“The animal was sent to the prairie diagnostics lab in Saskatoon,” said Smith. “From there (a test) was sent to Lethbridge for testing to confirm the animal was rabies positive.”

She says all animals carrying rabies should be taken seriously.

“It is almost always fatal,” Smith told Global News “So, with this disease even though it is infrequent when it is found, it does have some concerning consequences.”

Smith adds if there is an animal that’s infected with the virus, stay away from the animal and call an expert to have the animal removed.

“Depending on the case whether they were domestic animals or humans exposed our rabies risk assessment with a coordinator with those involved and public health to determine the path forward.”

The most important thing is don’t touch the animal or let your pet near it. Contact your local conservation officer or Canada Wildlife Health cooperative.

Animals may not display any signs of the virus such as being aggressive or foaming from the mouth. They may appear friendly and not run away when approached.

In 2020 there were 10 rabies positive cases in eight bats, one skunk and one dog in Saskatchewan.

In 2011, there were three bats in the Martensville area that were infected with rabies.