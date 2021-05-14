Hamilton resident getting treatment after being bit by rabid bat

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Public Health says the city has confirmation of its first rabid bat in almost two years.

Public health adds that a Hamilton resident was bitten by the animal and is receiving treatment.

No other details about the individual’s condition have been released, but residents are reminded to stay clear of rabid animals.

Hamilton currently has an outbreak of rabies, mainly in raccoons and skunks, with 330 animals testing positive since December 2015, but this is the first confirmation of a rabid bat since July 2019.

Public health says rabies is transmitted through the saliva of an infected animal, usually through a bite, however saliva can also enter the body through scratches, open wounds or mucous membranes of the mouth, nose and eyes.

