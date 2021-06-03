Deborah Yedlin named new Calgary Chamber of Commerce CEO

Send this page to someone via email

After nearly a year searching, the Calgary Chamber of Commerce has found its new president and CEO.

Brent Cooper, chair of the chamber’s board of directors, made the video announcement Thursday morning that Deborah Yedlin is the new incoming president and CEO, with a start date of July 5.

Yedlin, the 14th chancellor of the University of Calgary since 2018 and a business columnist, has an MBA from Queen’s University and has spent time working on Bay Street and Wall Street.

In a statement, she expressed gratitude for being able to take on the leadership role at the chamber during the city’s economic recovery.

“I am excited to serve the business community at such a critical moment, and look forward to building on the Chamber’s 130-year history of supporting and growing the business community,” Yedlin said.

The addition of Yedlin comes at a good time, according to Cooper.

“Deb’s arrival as CEO will allow her to join the chamber board as we finish the last steps of our in-depth, strategic planning process,” Cooper said.

In addition to her role at the University of Calgary, Yedlin has served on the boards of the Canada West Foundation and Library and Archives Canada. She also co-chaired a United Way campaign in 2016 and currently co-chairs the Calgary Cancer Hospital fundraising campaign.

Yedlin replaces interim CEO Murray Sigler.

“I am confident that under Deborah’s leadership the Chamber will be stronger than ever before,” Sigler said in a statement.

The chamber began their search for a new president and CEO in August 2020, when Sandip Lalli stepped back from the role. Lalli moved to a strategic advisor role for the search.