Health

High levels of vitamin D may not protect against COVID-19, new study says

By Staff Reuters
Posted June 2, 2021 6:34 pm
Click to play video: 'The role of vitamin D in Covid-19 infection' The role of vitamin D in Covid-19 infection
WATCH ABOVE: The role of vitamin D in Covid-19 infection – Nov 5, 2020

Low levels of vitamin D have been tied to higher risks for COVID-19 and more severe illness, although no studies have proved that vitamin D deficiency is actually to blame.

A study published on Tuesday in PLoS Medicine suggests that boosting vitamin D levels with supplements would not help.

Read more: Can vitamin D lower the risk of COVID-19? Here’s what we know so far

Researchers studied more than 1.2 million people of European ancestry from 11 countries, some of whom had genetic variants that result in naturally higher levels of vitamin D.

People with these variants did not have a lower risk for coronavirus infection, hospitalization, or severe COVID-19, the researchers reported.

Click to play video: 'What does vitamin D have to do with COVID-19? A doctor answers our questions' What does vitamin D have to do with COVID-19? A doctor answers our questions
What does vitamin D have to do with COVID-19? A doctor answers our questions – Nov 2, 2020

Their results suggest that boosting vitamin D levels in deficient people probably would not help combat the coronavirus, and they do not believe randomized trials testing vitamin D supplementation would be worthwhile.

Read more: Vitamin D and COVID-19: Experts say any possible link is ‘premature’

Other experts, however, would still like to see such trials, especially in people of African and other non-European ancestries.

© 2021 Reuters
