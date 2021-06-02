New radiopharmaceutical manufacturing facility coming to McMaster Innovation Park

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton’s McMaster Innovation Park (MIP) is going to welcome a new addition.

McMaster University and Fusion Pharmaceuticals say they are working together to build a radiopharmaceutical manufacturing facility at MIP.

Fusion is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicine.

“Manufacturing and supply chain are critical components of radiopharmaceutical development and commercialization, and with Fusion’s expertise, we believe we are well-positioned to create a facility to scale production in support of our growing pipeline and development collaborations,” said McMaster chemistry professor and Fusion CEO John Valliant.

The company’s new 27,000 sq. ft. Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) radiopharmaceutical facility is expected to be operational by early 2024 and will be located adjacent to the university’s commercialization space.

“This custom-built space for Fusion complements our ongoing activities at the Park,” said Karen Mossman, the chair of MIP’s board of directors.

McMaster has committed about $70 million to develop 75,000 square feet of commercialization space at MIP.