Tech

JBS Canada beef processing plant in Brooks resumes production after cyberattack

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 2, 2021 3:49 pm
Click to play video: 'World’s largest meat supplier back online after ransomware attack forces US operations to halt' World’s largest meat supplier back online after ransomware attack forces US operations to halt
The world's largest meat supplier, Brazil-based JBS, is back online Wednesday after making what it calls significant progress against a ransomware attack. It was forced to cease cattle slaughtering operations at 13 of its U.S. meat processing plants. The company said the attack came from a criminal organization likely based in Russia.

The JBS Canada beef processing plant in southern Alberta has resumed production after a cyberattack impacted the company’s operations in North America and Australia.

The JBS Canada facility in Brooks, Alta., employs more than 2,800 people.

Some plant shifts in Canada were cancelled Monday and Tuesday, according to JBS Facebook posts.

Read more: COVID-19 in Brooks — How widespread testing, cultural support helped an Alberta city avert disaster

The world’s largest meat processing company was the target of an organized cybersecurity attack, affecting some of the servers for its North American and Australian IT systems.

It said its backup servers were not affected and that it was not aware of any evidence that any customer, supplier or employee data had been compromised.

Read more: Ransomware attack on world’s largest meat producer disrupts global production

Click to play video: 'Tips to protect your devices from ransomware malware' Tips to protect your devices from ransomware malware
Tips to protect your devices from ransomware malware – Mar 19, 2018

The company said it received strong support from the U.S., Australian and Canadian governments, conducting daily calls with officials in an effort to safeguard the food supply.

“I want to personally thank the White House, the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the Australian and Canadian governments for their assistance over the last two days,” JBS USA CEO Andre Nogueira said in a statement.

The company said Tuesday it was making progress in resuming plant operations in the U.S. and Australia.

It said several of its pork, poultry and prepared foods plants were operational as well as the Canadian facility.

It’s not the first time a ransomware attack has targeted a food company. Ransomware is a type of cyber-attack that infects your device, holding your information hostage until you pay a fee.

Last November, Milan-based Campari Group said it was the victim of a ransomware attack that caused a temporary technology outage and compromised some business and personal data.

Read more: Ransomware demands double amid COVID-19, with health care industry a key target: report

In March, Molson Coors announced a cyber attack that affected its production and shipping. Molson Coors said it was able to get some of its breweries running after 24 hours; others took several days.

Click to play video: 'How hackers can exploit vulnerabilities in Canadian companies' How hackers can exploit vulnerabilities in Canadian companies
How hackers can exploit vulnerabilities in Canadian companies – May 10, 2021

— With files from Rod Mcguirk And Dee-ann Durbin, The Associated Press

© 2021 The Canadian Press
