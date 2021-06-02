JBS Canada beef processing plant in Brooks resumes production after cyberattack

Send this page to someone via email

The JBS Canada beef processing plant in southern Alberta has resumed production after a cyberattack impacted the company’s operations in North America and Australia.

The JBS Canada facility in Brooks, Alta., employs more than 2,800 people.

Some plant shifts in Canada were cancelled Monday and Tuesday, according to JBS Facebook posts.

The world’s largest meat processing company was the target of an organized cybersecurity attack, affecting some of the servers for its North American and Australian IT systems.

It said its backup servers were not affected and that it was not aware of any evidence that any customer, supplier or employee data had been compromised.

Story continues below advertisement

4:27 Tips to protect your devices from ransomware malware Tips to protect your devices from ransomware malware – Mar 19, 2018

The company said it received strong support from the U.S., Australian and Canadian governments, conducting daily calls with officials in an effort to safeguard the food supply.

“I want to personally thank the White House, the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the Australian and Canadian governments for their assistance over the last two days,” JBS USA CEO Andre Nogueira said in a statement.

The company said Tuesday it was making progress in resuming plant operations in the U.S. and Australia.

It said several of its pork, poultry and prepared foods plants were operational as well as the Canadian facility.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s not the first time a ransomware attack has targeted a food company. Ransomware is a type of cyber-attack that infects your device, holding your information hostage until you pay a fee.

Last November, Milan-based Campari Group said it was the victim of a ransomware attack that caused a temporary technology outage and compromised some business and personal data.

In March, Molson Coors announced a cyber attack that affected its production and shipping. Molson Coors said it was able to get some of its breweries running after 24 hours; others took several days.

2:14 How hackers can exploit vulnerabilities in Canadian companies How hackers can exploit vulnerabilities in Canadian companies – May 10, 2021

— With files from Rod Mcguirk And Dee-ann Durbin, The Associated Press

Advertisement