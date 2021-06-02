Construction starting in June at new Wascana Pool in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

Construction at the new Wascana Pool project will start this month, the City of Regina announced on Wednesday morning.

The new pool will feature a walk-in leisure pool, lap pool, hot tub, waterslides, lazy river, and accessible washrooms and change rooms. Construction is expected to be completed for the first full season in 2023.

View image in full screen An artist’s rendering of the new Wascana Pool design. City of Regina / Twitter

“The new Wascana Pool can be enjoyed by everyone and increase visitation to our crown-jewel, Wascana Park,” Mayor Sandra Masters said in a press release.

A new accessible playground and spray pad will also be built beside the pool, with free access for everyone.

The Wascana Pool concession will be available for both pool users and others visiting the park.

In the press release, the city said the design of the new pool was developed “through extensive public engagement.”

“The engagement process focused on understanding residents’ expectations for a new pool, preferred amenities, the overall user experience and how the pool should fit within Wascana Park.”

The city added that the engagement process included several phases and broad input was received from the general public as well as stakeholders, including current and future generations of pool users.

The detailed design for the new Wascana Pool was approved by the Provincial Capital Commission (PCC) on May 20.

“PCC approval ensures development in Wascana Park is undertaken with full consideration of the Wascana Centre Master Plan which guides the development of structures, infrastructure and landscapes throughout Wascana Centre, now and into the future,” the press release read.

The city has also awarded the tender to start construction.

The project has received funding from the provincial government’s Municipal Economic Enhancement Program (MEEP), which will cover $12 million of its costs.