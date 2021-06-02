Province encourages municipalities to help Manitobans beat coming heatwave

Send this page to someone via email

The province is urging caution as Manitoba faces a heatwave beginning Wednesday and heading into the next week.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has forecast hot conditions throughout southern Manitoba, with some areas experiencing extreme heat in the days to come.

In order to help Manitobans beat the heat, municipalities will be allowed to temporarily repurpose libraries, community centres and other public facilities — many of which have been closed due to COVID-19 safety measures –for use as cooling centres for vulnerable people.

Outdoor pools and splash pads will also be allowed to open at hotels, campgrounds and other private businesses, although provincial public health restrictions on gatherings and interacting with people who don’t live in the same household still apply.

All facilities are expected to be supervised and make efforts to follow health protocols and social distancing.

These new orders will be in place from Wednesday afternoon through June 12 at 12:01 a.m.

The province is also encouraging Manitoba municipalities to distribute bottled water, provide tented shade, operate transit buses as mobile cooling centres and expand drop-in and overnight shelter hours as needed to help keep people safe during the heatwave.

Individual Manitobans are also being encouraged to check on vulnerable or socially isolated community members, friends and family, following safe COVID-19 protocols.

More information on heat and health is available by calling Health Links–Info Santé at 204-788-8200 or 1-888-315-9257.

