Crime

3 people charged after dozens of trash bags illegally dumped in Oro-Medonte, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 2, 2021 2:29 pm
Officials said the garbage was thrown on 5/6 Sideroad between Line 1 South and Ridge Road West. View image in full screen
Officials said the garbage was thrown on 5/6 Sideroad between Line 1 South and Ridge Road West. Twitter/Township of Oro-Medonte

Three people have been charged under township bylaw after more than 60 bags of trash were illegally dumped in Oro-Medonte, Ont., some time between May 17 and the early hours of May 18.

The garbage was thrown on 5/6 Sideroad between Line 1 South and Ridge Road West, which prompted an investigation by bylaw officials.

Read more: 60 bags of trash illegally dumped in Oro-Medonte, Ont.

The charges against the three individuals are related to the township’s dumping bylaw.

Trending Stories

At the time of the incident, township spokesperson Jenny Legget told Global News the illegal dumping is the largest volume the municipality has seen in years.

Anyone who witnesses illegal dumping in the future is asked to contact the Township of Oro-Medonte at 705-487-2171.

