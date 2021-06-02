Menu

Canada

Innisfil, Ont. boy rewarded after turning in $100 bill found in schoolyard

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 2, 2021 2:15 pm
At the time of the discovery, the 5-year-old boy Oliver turned the cash in to his school's office, which contacted the South Simcoe Police Service. View image in full screen
At the time of the discovery, the 5-year-old boy Oliver turned the cash in to his school's office, which contacted the South Simcoe Police Service. Police handout

A five-year-old boy from Innisfil, Ont., has been awarded for his honesty after he turned in a $100 bill that he found in his school’s yard last fall.

At the time of the discovery, the boy — Oliver — turned the cash in to his school’s office, which contacted the South Simcoe Police Service.

Read more: Caledon, Ont. farmer loses $10K in crops after ATVers trespass on field

Officers held onto the money hoping the owner would come forward, but no one ever claimed the cash.

If found property isn’t claimed within 90 days, the finder can apply to the Police Services Board to claim the property.

Read more: ‘An emotional rollercoaster’: Support pours in for Ontario mom battling breast cancer

In this case, the South Simcoe Police Service Property Unit applied to reward the money to Oliver, which the board approved.

Recently, South Simcoe Police Const. Jesse McGee surprised Oliver with the cash and a heartfelt congratulations for his honesty.

