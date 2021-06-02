Innisfil, Ont. boy rewarded after turning in $100 bill found in schoolyard

Send this page to someone via email

A five-year-old boy from Innisfil, Ont., has been awarded for his honesty after he turned in a $100 bill that he found in his school’s yard last fall.

At the time of the discovery, the boy — Oliver — turned the cash in to his school’s office, which contacted the South Simcoe Police Service.

Officers held onto the money hoping the owner would come forward, but no one ever claimed the cash.

If found property isn’t claimed within 90 days, the finder can apply to the Police Services Board to claim the property.

In this case, the South Simcoe Police Service Property Unit applied to reward the money to Oliver, which the board approved.

Recently, South Simcoe Police Const. Jesse McGee surprised Oliver with the cash and a heartfelt congratulations for his honesty.