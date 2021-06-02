Voting opens for storm drain names in Regina, ‘Darth Grater’ among Top 10

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Regina announced on Wednesday they have narrowed down the top 10 “gratest” names for storm drains in the city.

The Adopt a Storm Drain program gives residents the chance to give back to their community by caring for storm drains in their neighbourhood. This helps save properties from street flooding as well as protecting the environment by keeping debris from flowing into Wascana Creek.

The top 10 names were chosen from a total of 640 that were submitted between May 3 and May 30.

The top 10 names are:

Percival Stilwater

Treeaneu leaves

Swirley McCulvertson

Wayne’s Whirl

13 th man tear trough

man tear trough Dippy Laney

Hydra Thunderwing Flash

Darth Grater

Tommy Plugless

Drain Nine and Three-Quarters

To vote, head to regina.ca/stormdrain and choose your favourite. Voting will close on June 8 at 11:59 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

The top three winners will get to take home prizes of $250, $150 and $75 toward rain gear, car washes or car detailing from local businesses. The City says winners will be announced on June 10.

The City also thanked residents who adopted and named a storm drain during the contest and reminded them to keep checking and caring for their storm drains.

Storm drains can be adopted and named anytime and on the City’s website.