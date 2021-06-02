Menu

Environment

Voting opens for storm drain names in Regina, ‘Darth Grater’ among Top 10

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted June 2, 2021 1:59 pm
Voting will take place until June 8 and winners will be announced on June 10. View image in full screen
Voting will take place until June 8 and winners will be announced on June 10. City of Regina / Twitter

The City of Regina announced on Wednesday they have narrowed down the top 10 “gratest” names for storm drains in the city.

Read more: Regina wants you to name (and clean) your storm drain and people think it’s ‘Grate’

The Adopt a Storm Drain program gives residents the chance to give back to their community by caring for storm drains in their neighbourhood. This helps save properties from street flooding as well as protecting the environment by keeping debris from flowing into Wascana Creek.

The top 10 names were chosen from a total of 640 that were submitted between May 3 and May 30.

The top 10 names are:

  • Percival Stilwater
  • Treeaneu leaves
  • Swirley McCulvertson
  • Wayne’s Whirl
  • 13th man tear trough
  • Dippy Laney
  • Hydra Thunderwing Flash
  • Darth Grater
  • Tommy Plugless
  • Drain Nine and Three-Quarters
To vote, head to regina.ca/stormdrain and choose your favourite. Voting will close on June 8 at 11:59 p.m.

The top three winners will get to take home prizes of $250, $150 and $75 toward rain gear, car washes or car detailing from local businesses. The City says winners will be announced on June 10.

Read more: Regina MLA helps pull woman, cat from Wascana Creek

The City also thanked residents who adopted and named a storm drain during the contest and reminded them to keep checking and caring for their storm drains.

Storm drains can be adopted and named anytime and on the City’s website.

Click to play video: 'University of Alberta students name popular plesiosaur ‘Dr. Deeno Hinshaw’' University of Alberta students name popular plesiosaur ‘Dr. Deeno Hinshaw’
Regina News tagCity of Regina tagWascana Creek tagStorm Drain tagcatch basin tagname your drain tagAdopt a storm drain tagDarth Grater tag

