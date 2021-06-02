Menu

Canada

N.L. to welcome travellers from rest of Canada as early as July 1

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 2, 2021 11:28 am
Click to play video: 'Provinces not on the same page when it comes to re-opening plans' Provinces not on the same page when it comes to re-opening plans
With border re-opening plans being announced, the continuously-delayed return of the Atlantic Bubble seem to be on the horizon. But as Travis Fortnum reports, the provinces’ plans aren’t all on the same page yet.

Newfoundland and Labrador is aiming to ease border restrictions and welcome travellers from the rest of Canada as early as July 1.

Health authorities revealed the goal today as they unveiled the province’s reopening plan, which they are calling “Together Again.”

The province has maintained some of the strictest pandemic border controls in the country, which were unsuccessfully challenged in court last year by the Canadian Civil Liberties Association.

The July 1 date for national travellers is contingent on COVID-19 case counts staying low in the province and on it hitting its goal of administering at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to 75 per cent of residents aged 12 and over.

The plan says fully vaccinated Canadian travellers will not have to self-isolate or present a negative COVID-19 test.

Partially vaccinated Canadians will have to present a negative result from a COVID-19 test administered within three days of their departure date, or they can isolate until they get a negative test result.

More to come.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
