SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Bradford, Ont. restaurant charged after limo seen dropping off group of people

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 1, 2021 5:46 pm
According to police, officers received a report of a limousine dropping off a group of people at the 1812 Grillhouse on County Road 27. View image in full screen
According to police, officers received a report of a limousine dropping off a group of people at the 1812 Grillhouse on County Road 27. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A restaurant in Bradford, Ont., has been charged after several people gathered on a patio Saturday, South Simcoe police say.

Under Ontario’s current emergency orders, restaurants are required to close for indoor and outdoor dining and are only permitted to provide takeout and delivery services.

Read more: Innisfil, Ont., dance studio charged after staying open amid COVID-19 lockdown

Outdoor gatherings of more than five people are also prohibited, while all indoor gatherings with people outside of one’s household aren’t allowed.

Trending Stories

According to police, officers received a report of a limousine dropping off a group of people at the 1812 Grillhouse on County Road 27.

Read more: Barrie, Ont., restaurant continues to defy COVID-19 shutdown, stay-at-home order

Story continues below advertisement

Police went to the scene, where they saw a gathering on the patio. Officers didn’t specify how many people gathered on the restaurant’s patio.

Police issued a provincial summons to the restaurant owner for failing to comply with an emergency order.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagCOVID tagBradford tagOntario Reopening tagBradford news tagBradford COVID tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers