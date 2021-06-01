COVID-19: Bradford, Ont. restaurant charged after limo seen dropping off group of people

Send this page to someone via email

A restaurant in Bradford, Ont., has been charged after several people gathered on a patio Saturday, South Simcoe police say.

Under Ontario’s current emergency orders, restaurants are required to close for indoor and outdoor dining and are only permitted to provide takeout and delivery services.

Outdoor gatherings of more than five people are also prohibited, while all indoor gatherings with people outside of one’s household aren’t allowed.

According to police, officers received a report of a limousine dropping off a group of people at the 1812 Grillhouse on County Road 27.

Police went to the scene, where they saw a gathering on the patio. Officers didn’t specify how many people gathered on the restaurant’s patio.

Police issued a provincial summons to the restaurant owner for failing to comply with an emergency order.