16 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Local public health also reported 15 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Tuesday, bringing that total to 4,597 — 185 of which are active.

Of Tuesday’s new cases, six are in Bradford, four are in Innisfil, three are in New Tecumseth, two are in Barrie and one is in Oro-Medonte.

Two of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while two are community-acquired, two are outbreak-related and the rest are all under investigation.

Meanwhile, 53 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 6.3 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 11,934 coronavirus cases, 92 per cent — or 10,961 — have recovered, while 26 people are currently in hospital.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 699 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 532,158, including 8,766 deaths.