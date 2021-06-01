SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

16 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 1, 2021 2:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Questions raised over selection of new Ontario chief medical officer of health' Questions raised over selection of new Ontario chief medical officer of health
WATCH: The Ontario government's decision to appoint Kingston’s medical officer of health to replace Dr. David Williams is raising many questions.
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 16 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 11,931, including 245 deaths.

Local public health also reported 15 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Tuesday, bringing that total to 4,597 — 185 of which are active.

Read more: Ontario step closer to reopening plan as COVID-19 stay-at-home order set to end

Of Tuesday’s new cases, six are in Bradford, four are in Innisfil, three are in New Tecumseth, two are in Barrie and one is in Oro-Medonte.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Two of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while two are community-acquired, two are outbreak-related and the rest are all under investigation.

Meanwhile, 53 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 6.3 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Read more: Ontario reports 699 new COVID-19 cases, lowest daily increase since October

Of the region’s total 11,934 coronavirus cases, 92 per cent — or 10,961 — have recovered, while 26 people are currently in hospital.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 699 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 532,158, including 8,766 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Ontario replacing retiring top doctor David Williams amid ongoing pandemic' Ontario replacing retiring top doctor David Williams amid ongoing pandemic
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagCOVID tagSimcoe Muskoka District Health Unit tagMuskoka covid tagSimcoe County covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers