Canada

Judge rules national civil liberties group can challenge New Brunswick abortion law

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 1, 2021 1:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Clinic 554 shuts down after months of advocacy efforts for abortion rights' Clinic 554 shuts down after months of advocacy efforts for abortion rights
After advocates, federal party leaders, and senators tried to prevent the closure of the province's only out-of-hospital abortion provider, Clinic 554 has shut down. Now, thousands of New Brunswickers are without a family doctor. Megan Yamoah has more – Oct 2, 2020

A New Brunswick judge is authorizing a national civil liberties group to challenge the province’s abortion law.

Court of Queen’s Bench Chief Justice Tracey DeWare has granted the Canadian Civil Liberties Association public interest standing, which allows the group to proceed with the challenge.

DeWare said today in a written statement the government’s opposition to the group being given standing was unreasonable.

Read more: N.B. judge reserves decision on rights group’s challenge to province’s abortion law

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association says a section of New Brunswick law prohibiting provincial subsidies for abortions conducted outside government-approved hospitals is unconstitutional.

Trending Stories

Noa Mendelsohn Aviv, the association’s equality program director, says forcing women to pay out of pocket if they cannot get an abortion at one of the province’s three approved hospitals is unacceptable and discriminates against marginalized women.

Story continues below advertisement

Aviv said today in an interview she hopes the government will change the law, but said if it’s not changed, her group will continue the fight in court.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
