Education

2 Waterloo Catholic District School Board trustees resign on eve of Pride flags flying high

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 1, 2021 2:02 pm
A pride flag flew in front of the Waterloo Catholic District School Board offices for the first time on Tuesday,. View image in full screen
A pride flag flew in front of the Waterloo Catholic District School Board offices for the first time on Tuesday,. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

On the eve of the day Pride flags would fly at Waterloo Catholic schools for the first time, the Waterloo Catholic District School Board accepted the resignations of two trustees.

On Monday night, trustees Kevin Dupuis and Greg Reitzel both tendered their resignations ahead of Tuesday’s groundbreaking moment.

Global News has reached out to Dupuis and Reitzel on their decision.

Reitzel has yet to respond.

For his part, Dupuis says the board implemented the Pride flag without a vote from trustees whereas he was pushing for a referendum on the issue. He also believes the move will cause further separation among students.

“Everyone on the board including myself would like to see all of our students thrive as individuals, hold their heads high with dignity and be respected,” he wrote in an emailed statement.

“We just have different approaches on how that should be accomplished.”

The board will now have 90 days to appoint replacements for the pair who represented half of the trustees from the Kitchener-Wilmot area on the nine-person board.

It can choose between selecting new trustees or allowing applicants to apply for the role.

