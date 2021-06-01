Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Police identify human remains found in Dartmouth park, treating death as homicide

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted June 1, 2021 12:49 pm
Police are investigating the suspicious death of Sheila Patricia Madore, 49, of Dartmouth who was reported missing in October 2020. View image in full screen
Police are investigating the suspicious death of Sheila Patricia Madore, 49, of Dartmouth who was reported missing in October 2020. Halifax Regional Police

Halifax Regional Police are confirming the human remains found near a Dartmouth playground earlier this year are those of a missing woman, and are treating her death as a homicide.

Sheila Patricia Madore, 49, was last seen in late July 2020 in the Gottingen Street area of Halifax.

According to police, she was reported missing on Oct. 8 of that year.

Read more: Halifax police investigating after human remains found in Dartmouth woods

On March 12 of this year, human remains were found in a wooded area near the Findlay Community Centre.

Trending Stories
On March 12, human remains were found in a wooded area near Elliott Street in Dartmouth.
On March 12, human remains were found in a wooded area near Elliott Street in Dartmouth. Reynold Gregor/Global News

Investigators, with assistance from the Medical Examiner Service, have identified the remains and are calling her death suspicious. They would like to speak to anyone who had contact with or saw Madore in the days leading up to her disappearance.

Story continues below advertisement

She is described as  4’11” in height and 90 lbs, with greying dark hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5016.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Halifax tagHomicide tagHalifax Regional Police tagDartmouth tagSuspicious Death tagGottingen Street tagElliott Street tagSheila Patricia Madore tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers