Police identify human remains found in Dartmouth park, treating death as homicide

Halifax Regional Police are confirming the human remains found near a Dartmouth playground earlier this year are those of a missing woman, and are treating her death as a homicide.

Sheila Patricia Madore, 49, was last seen in late July 2020 in the Gottingen Street area of Halifax.

According to police, she was reported missing on Oct. 8 of that year.

On March 12 of this year, human remains were found in a wooded area near the Findlay Community Centre.

On March 12, human remains were found in a wooded area near Elliott Street in Dartmouth. Reynold Gregor/Global News

Investigators, with assistance from the Medical Examiner Service, have identified the remains and are calling her death suspicious. They would like to speak to anyone who had contact with or saw Madore in the days leading up to her disappearance.

She is described as 4’11” in height and 90 lbs, with greying dark hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5016.