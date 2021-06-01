Waterloo Regional Police launch pilot project involving body-worn cameras, in-car video systems

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they have launched a new pilot project involving body-worn and in-car cameras.

It says the project will see 70 body-worn video cameras and 40 in-car video systems being implemented at North Division in Waterloo.

Chief Bryan Larkin believes this will bring increased transparency and accountability for police in Waterloo Region.

“This is an exciting time for WRPS and the Waterloo Region community,” he stated.

“As we move towards utilizing current technology to enhance and strengthen our commitment to transparency and accountability, we will carefully and thoroughly evaluate the program to ensure it has the best impact on our Service, the judicial system and our community.”

Story continues below advertisement

The pilot project is scheduled to run throughout the remainder of this year.