Canada

Kingston’s Partners in Mission raises $81K through virtual fundraiser

By Mark Ladan Global News
Posted June 1, 2021 12:34 pm
Kingston's Partners in Mission Food Bank announced it had raised more than $80,000 during its first ever virtual donation drive last month. View image in full screen
Kingston's Partners in Mission Food Bank announced it had raised more than $80,000 during its first ever virtual donation drive last month. Mike Postovit / Global News

Kingston’s Partners in Mission Food Bank’s first-ever virtual food blitz is being hailed as a success.

In a news release put out Tuesday, the food bank announced it had brought in over $81,000 — well over its $50,000 goal.

Read more: Annual food blitz for Kingston’s Partners in Mission Food Bank moves online due to COVID-19

Usually, the food bank does a food collection drive at this time of year to stock shelves for the summer — collecting up to 30,000 pounds of food.

But, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fundraising efforts needed to move online. This is the second year in a row the usual food collection drive had to be cancelled due to the pandemic.

“We are overwhelmed with the support we have received, and we are proud to be a part of such a generous and giving community. We are confident that we will be able to purchase the food we need, and support our Kingston neighbours in need for the summer months,” said Dan Irwin, executive director of the food bank.

The virtual food drive began in early May.

