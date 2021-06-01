Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Nearly $70,000 worth of catalytic converters stolen from Guelph business: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted June 1, 2021 11:31 am
Click to play video: 'Thieves are hot for catalytic converters' Thieves are hot for catalytic converters
Police are sounding the alarm about a rise in catalytic converter thefts from vehicles. Eric Sorensen explains what's driving criminals to steal this valuable part – Mar 10, 2021

Guelph police say nearly $70,000 worth of catalytic converters have been stolen from a south-end bussing business.

An employee called police on Monday morning to report the theft after noticing the exhaust components missing from several busses.

Read more: Catalytic converters stolen from 6 Guelph businesses, police say

Police said the theft is believed to have occurred between 10 a.m. on Saturday and 3 a.m. on Monday.

A total of 21 catalytic converters are missing with a value of approximately $69,600.

There has been a sharp increase in reported thefts of catalytic converters in recent months due to the value of the precious metals inside of them.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Guelph police said more than 60 such thefts have been reported in the city since Christmas.

Click to play video: 'Video shows brazen catalytic converter theft in Calgary' Video shows brazen catalytic converter theft in Calgary
Video shows brazen catalytic converter theft in Calgary – May 20, 2021

Police are urging residents to report any suspicious people or vehicles, particularly in remote areas where vehicles might be left overnight.

Read more: Why are thieves across Canada stealing catalytic converters?

Vehicle owners should be parking in a garage or in well-lit, highly visible areas, police said.

Anyone with information can call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7537. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelph tagGuelph Police tagGuelph News tagGuelph crime tagCatalytic converters tagCatalytic Converters Theft tagcatalytic converters guelph tagcatalytic converters guelph police tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers